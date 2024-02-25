'Tadaima, Okaeri' BL Anime Premieres on April 8

The official website for the television anime of Ichi Ichikawa 's Tadaima, Okaeri (I'm Home, Welcome Back) boys-love manga announced on Sunday that the anime will premiere on April 8. The anime will debut on the Tokyo MX channel on that day at 24:30 (effectively, April 9 at 12:30 a.m. or April 8 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on MBS , BS NTV , and Animax .

Image via Comic Natalie © いちかわ壱・ふゅーじょんぷろだくと／ただおか製作委員会

The manga's story tells the daily life of Masaki Fujiyoshi, a stay-at-home husband who has no self-confidence, his elite salaryman husband Hiromu, and their two year old son Hikari. Together, they overcome life's joy and sadness, and become more of a "family" everyday.

The cast includes Atsushi Tamaru as Masaki Fujiyoshi (right in visual above), Toshiyuki Morikawa as Hiromu Fujiyoshi (left), and Atsumi Tanezaki as the baby Hikari Fujiyoshi. The cast members are reprising these roles from the manga's drama CD.

Image via Tadaima, Okaeri website © いちかわ壱・ふゅーじょんぷろだくと／ただおか製作委員会

The cast also includes Taku Yashiro as the college student and the Fujiyoshi family's neighbor Yūki Hirai (left in visual above), Kōsuke Toriumi as Hiromu's childhood friend Tomohiro Matsuo (right), and Konomi Kohara as the baby Hinata Fujiyoshi, Hikari's younger sister.

Shinji Ishihira ( Sasaki and Miyano , Super Lovers , Fairy Tail ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Sasaki and Miyano ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mina Ōsawa ( School Babysitters , Given , I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

The other staff members include:

MADKID performs the opening theme song "Futatsu no Kotoba" (Two Words).

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The manga launched in Fusion Product 's THE OMEGAVERSE PROJECT e-book anthology in 2016. Fusion Product published the manga's fourth volume titled Tadaima, Okaeri ーHitoyasumiー (I'm Home, Welcome Back ーBreatherー) in April 2019. Ichikawa also announced along with the manga's anime adaptation, that the manga will resume, and will release a fifth volume soon.