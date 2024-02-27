Motion Picture Academy Splits Short Films, Animation Branches

©A.M.P.A.S.®

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that it has voted to make two new branches: a Short Films Branch and Animation Branch, both derived from the formerly combined Short Films and Feature Animation Branch.

The Short Films Branch will have 200 Academy members and one governor overseeing live-action short films, while the Animation Branch will have 700 Academy members and two governors overseeing both feature-length and short animated projects.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences now comprises 19 branches overseeing elligilble films and nominees. The Academy created the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch in 1995, and established the Animated Feature Film category in 2001.

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's The Boy and the Heron film received a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film in the 96th Academy Awards. Godzilla Minus One 's Takashi Yamazaki , Kiyoko Shibuya , Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima received a nomination for Best Visual Effects, while Wim Wenders' Japanese film Perfect Days received a nomination for Best International Feature Film.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10.



Source: Deadline (Pete Hammond)