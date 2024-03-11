Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball Super, More Manga Rank on NYT March Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

Chainsaw Man volume 14 ranked at #3, Dragon Ball Super volume 20 at #10, and Berserk Deluxe volume 1 at #11.

The 13th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #9 on February's list. The ninth volume of Kaiju No. 8 ranked at #12, the 21st volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #13, and the first volume Berserk Deluxe at #14 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list