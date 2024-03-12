Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Goes on 1-Month Hiatus

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Sōsō no Frieren

This year's 16th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatand's) manga will go on hiatus until the magazine's 21st issue in mid-April.

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The series was previously on hiatus and returned to serialization in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and it will release the 13th volume on April 17. Viz Media released the 10th volume in English on February 20. The manga has added 7 million copies to circulation since the debut of the anime. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The manga has won several awards, including the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021. In addition, the manga was nominated for Best Shōnen Manga for Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021 and the 46th awards in May 2022. The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) included the manga in its top 10 list of 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List.