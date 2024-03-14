The Boy and the Heron Film's English Dub Opens in Japan on March 20

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron film won Best Animated Feature Film in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. This is Miyazaki's second film to win after Spirited Away in 2003. He also received nominations for Howl's Moving Castle and The Wind Rises .

The film won Animation of the Year in the 47th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes and won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards earlier this year. The film also won awards from the Annie Awards (for storyboarding and character animation) and the British Academy Film Awards (for animated film). The Alliance of Women Film Journalists gave it the Best Animated Film award in its EDA Awards on December 31. The 78th Mainichi Film Awards announced ahead of its February 14 ceremony that the film would receive the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.

The film opened in Japan in July 2023, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen (about US$15.53 million) in its Friday-Monday long weekend (July 17 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan). It is the #71 highest-grossing film ever in Japan, and the third highest-grossing domestic film in Japan in 2023 with an 8.66 billion yen (about US$61.4 million) gross.