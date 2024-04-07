New Character Teased for G Gundam Anime's 30th Anniversary

The streamed " Gundam Franchise 45th Anniversary Special" teased a "special project" for the 30th anniversary of the Mobile Fighter G Gundam anime on Sunday.

During the special, the anime's lead voice actor Tomokazu Seki introduced a 30th anniversary logo and a hint of what is to come: illustrations in development for a new character.

Seki qualified that he heard that there "may" be new developments for G-Gundam . He had prefaced his comments by noting that he only learned about the possible anniversary project just then, where the special was recorded, and that he does not know further details. He then said that the Gundam.info portal site and official homepage plan to provide further information — not just to fans, but also to himself since he is looking forward to finding out more.

Mobile Fighter G Gundam aired from April 1994 to March 1995 as the first "alternative series" to the Universal Century storyline, in which all previous Gundam anime (aside from Mobile Suit SD Gundam ) set their stories. Yasuhiro Imagawa ( Giant Robo anime, 2004 Tetsujin 28 ) directed off scripts overseen by Fuyunori Gobu ( Kiko Senki Dragonar , GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves ), and the late Hiroshi Ōsaka ( Mobile Suit Victory Gundam , Jyu-Oh-Sei ) designed the characters.

Source: "Gundam Franchise 45th Anniversary Special"