A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring Anime Premieres on July 8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The staff for the television anime adaptation of Shizuru Minazuki's A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring (Isekai Yururi Kikō: Kosodate Shinagara Bōkensha Shimasu) light novel series announced on Saturday that the anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 8 at 1:50 a.m. It will then premiere on TV Aichi, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X on July 12, and on TV Hokkaido on July 13. Japanese streaming services U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai will stream the first two episodes on July 8, with every subsequent episode also streaming a week earlier than the TV airings.
Atsushi Nigorikawa (Love Tyrant, A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, Beast Tamer) is directing the anime at EMT Squared, with Bros. Bird, Inc credited for production cooperation. Atsushi Maekawa is overseeing the series scripts, Yūki Nakano is designing the characters, and Akinari Suzuki is composing the music. GENCO is producing the anime. Tebasaki Sensation is performing hte opening theme song "Yururing Travel Days" and GOHOBI is performing the ending theme song "MAKUAKE."
The staff describes the story:
Due to a mistake by a god, Takumi Kayano loses his life and is reincarnated. Bestowed with various skills, he finds himself transported to another world—a perilous forest infested with monsters. In that forest, Takumi discovers what appears to be twin young boys and girls, whom he names Allen and Elena, and takes them under his protection. Despite being surprised by the two effortlessly defeating monsters with their martial arts skills, Takumi eventually reaches a town and registers with the adventurer's guild to make a living. Thus begins a laid-back adventurer's life as Takumi watches over the growth of Allen and Elena!
