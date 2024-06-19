News
Live-Action Horror Film Sayuri to Open on August 23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The staff for the live-action film of Rensuke Oshikiri's horror manga Sayuri revealed on Thursday that the film will open on August 23.
In addition, the Oshikiri drew a new original illustration (seen below) for a postcard included with purchases of the film's MoviTicke Card, which will be available beginning on Friday.Ryōka Minamide plays the film's protagonist Norio, the eldest son of the Kamiki family. Kōji Shiraishi (Sadako vs. Kayako, Impossibility Defense) is directing the film, which Showgate will release this summer.
The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.
Additional cast members include:
- Zen Kajihara as the father Akio
- Fusako Urabe as the mother Masako
- Kitarō as the grandfather Shōzō
- Kokoro Morita as Norio's older sister Keiko
- Ray Inomata as Norio's younger brother Shun
- Toshie Negishi as Norio's grandmother Harue, who is suffering from dementia
- Hana Kondo as Norio's classmate Nao Sumida
Source: Comic Natalie