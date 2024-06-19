Live-Action Horror Film Sayuri to Open on August 23

The staff for the live-action film of Rensuke Oshikiri 's horror manga Sayuri revealed on Thursday that the film will open on August 23.

In addition, the Oshikiri drew a new original illustration (seen below) for a postcard included with purchases of the film's MoviTicke Card, which will be available beginning on Friday.

Image via Comic Natalie © 押切蓮介／幻冬舎コミックス

Image via Sayuri film's Twitter account © 2024「サユリ」製作委員会／押切蓮介／幻冬舎コミックス

plays the film's protagonist Norio, the eldest son of the Kamiki family.) is directing the film, whichwill release this summer.

The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.

Additional cast members include:

Zen Kajihara as the father Akio

Fusako Urabe as the mother Masako

Kitarō as the grandfather Shōzō

Kokoro Morita as Norio's older sister Keiko

Ray Inomata as Norio's younger brother Shun

Toshie Negishi as Norio's grandmother Harue, who is suffering from dementia

Hana Kondo as Norio's classmate Nao Sumida

