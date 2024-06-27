News
Legendary's Live-Action Street Fighter Film Opens in March 2026
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Entertainment news source Variety reported on Wednesday that Legendary Entertainment's planned live-action film adaptation of CAPCOM's Street Fighter fighting game series will open on March 20, 2026.
Legendary Entertainment acquired the film and television rights to Street Fighter in April 2023, and will work with CAPCOM on future projects.
Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou were initially slated to direct the film, but left the film to focus on making their Bring Her Back film. Legendary and CAPCOM are now looking for a new filmmaker for the Street Fighter film.
Source: Variety (Katcy Stephan)