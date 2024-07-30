Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Switch Game Launches in West on September 5

©Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Aksys Games confirmed that it will release), a new game in's) series with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku, forSwitch in the West on September 5.

The game will feature 24 songs, including new special songs. There will also be an additional 30 tracks from the Fitness Boxing series. cosMo@Bousou-P is writing the main theme song "Let's Mikusercise!!" Fitness instructors include Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka from the Hatsune Miku franchise , and Lin and Evan from the Fitness Boxing series. There is a new "Miku Exercise" mode, in addition to the standard Fitness Boxing mode.

The game, a collaboration between Imagineer and Crypton Future Media , launched for Switch in Japan on March 7. The game will get an English release in Asia on July 12.

The Fitness Boxing exercise games have players using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to punch and dodge in sequence like a rhythm game, with one-on-one coaching by instructors. Imagineer published the original game as Switch's first exercise game in Japan in December 2018, and has since shipped or sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the franchise , Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched in December 2020, with 500,000 copies shipped or sold worldwide in one month. The franchise has combined sales and shipments of 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Source: Email correspondence