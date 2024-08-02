Toei Animation Teases Girls Band Cry Announcement on English X/Twitter Account

Toei Animation 's official English X/Twitter account for North America, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand teased on Friday an upcoming announcement regarding its original anime Girls Band Cry . The below post asks fans to stay tuned and teases something is "coming soon."

The anime premiered on April 5 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime has not yet had any official English release outside of Asia.

Indonesia's Catchplay+ streaming service began streaming the anime on May 31 with both Indonesian and English subtitles, making it the first service anywhere in the world to have English subtitles officially available for the anime. Thai distributor Cartoon Club announced in late June it would begin streaming the anime in July, and the anime will have a Thai dub, making the stream the first announced international dub for the title.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

Kazuo Sakai ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Mushi-Uta ) directed the anime at Toei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) handled the series composition. nari Teshima designed the characters. Mari Kondō and Jae Hoon Jung were the CGI directors. Kenji Tamai ( agehasprings , Sing "Yesterday" for Me , Samurai Flamenco ) composed the music. Yūsuke Tanaka ( agehasprings ) was credited for music accompaniment.