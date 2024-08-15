News
Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Anime Premieres on October 7
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yōhei Azakami returns as Ron Kamonohashi with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as his antagonist Mylo Moriarty.
Humbreaders perform the new opening theme song "Feedback o Narashite" (Playing Feedback), and hockrockb perform the new ending theme song "Labyrinth."
The first season premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions.
Shōta Ihata (Girlish Number, The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent) directed the anime at diomedéa. Wataru Watari, who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number, oversaw the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa (Squid Girl, The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent) adapted the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji (Miss Hokusai) composed the music at Kadokawa.
Source: Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.