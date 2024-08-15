×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Anime Premieres on October 7

posted on by Alex Mateo

ron-2nd-visual-w-logo
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会
The official X/Twitter account for Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions, the anime of Akira Amano's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri) manga, unveiled on Thursday that the show's second season will premiere on October 7 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other networks.

Yōhei Azakami returns as Ron Kamonohashi with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as his antagonist Mylo Moriarty.

Humbreaders perform the new opening theme song "Feedback o Narashite" (Playing Feedback), and hockrockb perform the new ending theme song "Labyrinth."

The first season premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions.

Shōta Ihata (Girlish Number, The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent) directed the anime at diomedéa. Wataru Watari, who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number, oversaw the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa (Squid Girl, The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent) adapted the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji (Miss Hokusai) composed the music at Kadokawa.

Source: Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime's X/Twitter account


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives