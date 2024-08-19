One Piece, Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Rank on NYT August Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Eiichiro Oda, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

's's, and'smanga ranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early August.

One Piece volume 106 ranked at #4, Berserk Deluxe volume 1 at #6, and Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1 at #13.

The 38th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #2 on July's list. The 10th volume of Kaiju No. 8 ranked at #5, first volume of Berserk Deluxe at #8, the 22nd volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #9, and the 15th volume Chainsaw Man at #11 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



