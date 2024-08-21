Macross: Shooting Insight Game Launches in West on December 6

Red Art Games announced on Wednesday that it will release Bushiroad 's Macross : Shooting Insight game physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on December 6. The game will get a Deluxe Edition with an artbook and acrylic stand, and a Special Edition with a steelcase, soundtrack, double-sided poster, and five coins.

Image via Red Art Games' X/Twitter account © Red Art Games, Bushiroad

Image courtesy of Red Art Games

The game launched for PS5, PS4, and Switch in Japan on March 14 following a delay to improve its product quality. The version for PC viawas delayed.

The game was first slated for release by the end of last year. In August 2023, the game was delayed to January 25.

The game was previously announced to launch globally simultaneously.

Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad 's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab , the parent company of Frontwing , in March 2021.

Source: Red Art Games' X/Twitter account via Gematsu