Megazone 23 Trilogy's AnimEigo Blu-ray Disc Reissue Slated for November 12

AnimEigo confirmed on Wednesday that its Blu-ray Disc reissue of the Megazone 23 anime trilogy is rescheduled for November 12, after previously listing a November 10 date.

The new release will include the complete trilogy along with additional features such as:

Megazone 23 began with a 1985 motorcycle robot anime that popularized the original video animation ( OVA ) market. The late anime director Noboru Ishiguro ( Space Battleship Yamato , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes ) collaborated with his Macross and Orguss character designer Haruhiko Mikimoto ( Gunbuster , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ), mechanical designer Shinji Aramaki ( Genesis Climber Mospeada , Bubblegum Crisis , Appleseed films' director), and other veterans of robot mecha anime. There have since been two sequel OVA projects in 1986 and 1989.

AnimEigo previously launched a Kickstarter campaign for Megazone 23 Omega Edition, a Blu-ray Disc release of all three parts of the anime, in August 2019. The campaign reached its US$100,000 goal a day after launch. The Omega Edition Blu-ray Disc shipped in March 2021.

AIC announced in April 2021 that it had concluded an agreement to transfer partial ownership of copyrights of the Megazone 23 franchise to Toei Agency , with the two companies now sharing joint ownership.

AIC and Toei Agency were both working on the Megazone 23 reboot project. The project included both Megazone 23 SIN — remaking both the Megazone 23 and Megazone 23 Part II original video anime — and the planned brand-new Megazone 23 XI sequel. AIC launched crowdfunding campaigns in 2017 for promotional videos for the two projects, and both campaigns met their goals.

