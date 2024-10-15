×
Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō Sequel Anime Debuts This Winter

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

Image via Corocoro Comic's X/Twitter account
© 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro
The November issue of Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comic magazine revealed on Tuesday that the anime adaptation of Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi's manga Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ (Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) will debut this winter.

Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel manga to Matsumoto and Kanebayashi's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga. Similarly, the anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel to the net anime of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō. Both manga and anime are part of the Duel Masters LOST project.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga's first part ended in the manga's seventh chapter on March 21. The Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ sequel manga launched on August 8.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime debuted on the Duel Masters YouTube channel on October 4.

Source: Coro Coro Comic November issue

