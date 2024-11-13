AnimEigo Releases Time of Eve Anime's BD on December 10

Image courtesy of AnimEigo

announced on Wednesday that it will release thefilm andon Blu-ray Disc on December 10.

Time of Eve originally debuted as a 6-episode series in 2008 and was later recut into a feature film in 2010. Both versions of the story are available in English and Japanese in the release, along with a bonus interview with creator Yasuhiro Yoshiura . The release will include NYAV Post 's English dub for the film version. The episodic version will have English subtitles only. The release will have all the extras from the previous Kickstarter campaign, as well as Yoshiura's short films " Pale Cocoon " and " Aquatic Language ." It will also feature interviews with voice actors Jun Fukuyama , Kenji Nojima , Rie Tanaka , and Rina Satō .

Yoshiura wrote the story, the script, and storyboarded the anime. He was also sound director and supervised the production of the film's CG scenes.

A compiled film version was released in Japan in March 2010. Pied Piper released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North America in 2014 and 2015.

Source: Press release