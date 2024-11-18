Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Reveals New Poster

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film revealed a new poster on Monday. The poster features Sonic, Shadow, Tails, Knuckles, Dr. Eggman, and a new character from the trailer.

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Keanu Reeves is joining the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.

IGN additionally reported that Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone are joining the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

The film is slated for release on December 20.

Source: Email correspondence