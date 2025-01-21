News
Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Film Slated for March 19, 2027
posted on by Alex Mateo
Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which was initially announced for a spring 2027 release.
The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release.
The film opened in Japan on December 27 and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.
Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film. Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Tom Butler, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter.
Source: Variety (Rebecca Rubin)