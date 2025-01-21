Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Film Slated for March 19, 2027

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Tuesday thatis planning to release the live-actionsequel film on March 19, 2027.

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which was initially announced for a spring 2027 release.

The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release.

The film opened in Japan on December 27 and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film. Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Source: Variety (Rebecca Rubin)