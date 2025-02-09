Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Rank on NYT February Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

The New York Times'

's's, and'sranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early February.

The 17th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #4, 13th volume of SPY x FAMILY at #6, and 24th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #14.

The 24th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6 in January's list. The first volume of Berserk Deluxe ranked at #11 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list