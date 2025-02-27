Zenryoku Usagi Anime's 2nd Season Premieres on April 9

Image via Zenryoku Usagi anime's website © イケダケイ / ビー・バード / THEATRE ACADEMY

The official website for the "Reiwa-era" anime project for'smanga announced on Friday that the second season of the television anime will premiere onon April 9, and onandon April 13. It will also begin streaming onon April 9.

Atsushi Nigorikawa is returning to direct the second season at Rising Force . Mimi Satsuki is writing the second season's script, replacing Misaki Morie , and Miki Urashima is again designing the characters. Pickup's Shinya Satō and Hiroshi Ukai ( Bros. Bird, Inc ) are also returning as producers.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023.

The gag comedy centers around hardworking construction builders — who happen to be rabbits — with the simple mottos "Give everything you've got in anything you do" and "Live with everything you've got."

Sources: Zenryoku Usagi anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.