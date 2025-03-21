News
The Ideal Sponger Life Anime Confirmed as TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and it describes the story:
Yamai Zenjirou is your everyday office worker in modern Japan. One morning, he suddenly finds himself summoned to a tropical world where dinosaurs roam the land. He is told that this is the kingdom of Capua and the person who summoned him - its monarch, Queen Aura - wants him to marry her and leave his old life behind for a life of carefree extravagance as her prince consort. The reasons for her offer are many and varied, but she needs an heir, and she wants him to be the one to provide it!
If he accepts, he'll never have to work again, lazing around in luxury with no worries other than securing the kingdom its next monarch. Certainly, sleeping with the buxom beauty is far from a hardship, but is everything really as it seems? He'll also need to give up everything he knows on Earth. Is he ready to drop it all at a moment's notice for her sake? And how well will he be able to navigate the politics, people and culture of this new world if he does?
Watanabe launched the original novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in June 2011, and Shufunotomo published the first volume with illustrations by Ayakura (Spice & Wolf) in 2012. Neko Hinotsuki launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine in February 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's 18th compiled book volume in Japan on September 4. Seven Seas licensed the manga.
Source: Hero Bunko's AJ 2025 booth