A Tale of the Secret Saint Anime Reveals 1st Visual

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday for the television anime of storywriter Touya and illustrator chibi 's A Tale of the Secret Saint ( Tensei Shita Daiseijo wa, Seijo de Aru Koto wo Hitakakusu ) light novel series revealed the first look at the anime in a teaser visual.

Image via A Tale of the Secret Saint anime's website ©十夜/アース・スター エンターテイメント/黒竜騎士団

The anime will star:

Seven Seas is releasing the light novel series and the main manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Fia always dreamed of becoming a knight. Born into a family of knights, she's the least talented among them, but she still clutches to her hope and trains with everything she has. When the day comes for her to slay a small demon and prove her worth, she ends up face to face with a dragon instead! A deadly injury makes her life flash before her eyes…and she suddenly remembers her former life, when she was a powerful Saint in a bygone era who defeated the Demon King. That life ended in pain because of who she was, making her fear ever becoming a Saint again. Now that the magic from her previous life has been rekindled, she may become a more powerful knight than she ever dreamed–if only she can survive long enough!

Touya debuted the ongoing original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in January 2019. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the novels in print with the first volume in June 2019, with illustrations by Chibi . The 11th volume shipped on March 14.