'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' 2nd Season Anime Reveals Visual, January 12 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga unveiled on Tuesday a visual and January 12 premiere for the second season:

The second season will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 12 at 11:30 p.m. JST before airing on KTV. The series will stream early on ABEMA starting on January 12 at 11:30 p.m. Crunchyroll will stream the new season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

Mutsumi Tamura joins the cast as Sakura Heartrock.

South Korean girl group ILLIT will perform the anime's opening theme song, and Japanese singer-songwriter Yuika will perform the ending theme song.

The first season premiered in January 2024 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime also streamed on the ABEMA streaming service. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. The first season had 12 episodes.