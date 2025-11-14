×
Ys X: Proud Nordics Game's PS5 Version Launches on February 19

posted on by Alex Mateo

ys
Image via Ys X: Proud Nordics game's English website
©Nihon Falcom
Nihon Falcom revealed on Friday that it will release the Ys X: Proud Nordics, an updated version of its Ys X: Nordics game, for PlayStation 5 on February 19. The game will feature 4K resolution at 120 FPS.

The game launched on July 31 for Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan. The game is slated for release for Switch 2 and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG in the West in early 2026.

Ys X: Proud Nordics features new story and adventure elements, including "Mana Action," the Oland Island map and exploration area, new bosses, Mana Ride Races, and arena battles.

Ys X: Nordics is the latest entry in Nihon Falcom's Ys role-playing game series. The game launched in Japan for PS5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in September 2023.

NIS America released Ys X: Nordics in English in October 2024 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The release includes Japanese and English audio, and English and French text. The PC version also includes Japanese text.

Sources: Falcom's X/Twitter account, Gamer

