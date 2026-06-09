Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Debuts on July 11

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Hekiru Hikawa, Kodansha / Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Production Committee

Hanaori-san wa Tensei Shite mo Kenka ga Shitai

The official X (formerly) account for the television anime of's) manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will debut on July 11 on the!!! block onTV,, and 22 other affiliate channels at 26:00 JST (effectively July 12 at 2:00 a.m. JST). The anime will then air onon July 12, and on BSon July 13.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. Pony Canyon announced that the series will stream worldwide.

Hikawa ( Pani Poni manga creator; character designer for Concrete Revolutio anime) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and released the ninth volume on March 23.

