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Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Debuts on July 11
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Hekiru Hikawa's Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life (Hanaori-san wa Tensei Shite mo Kenka ga Shitai) manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will debut on July 11 on the Animazing!!! block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliate channels at 26:00 JST (effectively July 12 at 2:00 a.m. JST). The anime will then air on AT-X on July 12, and on BS NTV on July 13.
Hikawa (Pani Poni manga creator; character designer for Concrete Revolutio anime) launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and released the ninth volume on March 23.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. Pony Canyon announced that the series will stream worldwide.
Hikawa (Pani Poni manga creator; character designer for Concrete Revolutio anime) launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and released the ninth volume on March 23.
Sources: Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie