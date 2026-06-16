The World is Dancing Anime Streams Early on June 29 on Prime Video Japan

Image courtesy of HIDIVE © Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

The official website for the television anime of'smanga announced on Tuesday that the series will start streaming onin Japan on June 29 at 10:00 p.m. JST, ahead of its July 2 television broadcast.

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto in Japan on July 2 at 10:00 p.m. JST, then on Sun TV at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 3 at 12 midnight). The anime will air on BS Asahi and TVQ Kyushu starting on July 3. HIDIVE will stream the anime's first episode on June 29, and the world premiere of the second episode will screen at this year's Anime Expo event on July 2 at 6:45 p.m. PDT.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( Shōnen Hollywood , The Great Passage , Backflip!! series and film) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures . Keigo Sasaki ( Blue Exorcist series and film, ERASED , Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray two seasons) is designing the characters, and Satoshi Nemoto is credited for calligraphy and title lettering. Macaroni Empitsu are performing the film's opening theme song "shusho."

Mihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2021, and the series ended in October 2022. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and published the manga's six volumes digitally.