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Jujutsu Kaisen, Witch Hat Atelier, More Manga Rank on NYT June Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The 30th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early June.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
The manga on this month's list include:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 30
- #8 — Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition hardcover volume 1
- #10 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #11 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29
The KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics adaptation comic book ranked at #9.
The 29th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6 in May. The first volume of Gachiakuta ranked at #9. The first, 28th, and 26th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #10, #11, and #15, respectively in the same month.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list