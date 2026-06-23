Cupid Parasite Game Launches for PC via Steam on September 22

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release the Cupid Parasite otome visual novel for PC via Steam on September 22.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory © IDEA FACTORY

The game marks the company's first otome release on the platform since 2018.

Customers who preorder the game on the IFI Online Store beginning in July will receive an exclusive trading card pack featuring the romantic interests from the game.

Cupid Parasite launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in August 2020, and Idea Factory International released the game in English in November 2021.

Idea Factory International released the Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling fan disc on Switch in the West in May 2024. Otomate released the fan disc in Japan in November 2023.

Source: Press release