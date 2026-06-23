The One Piece Anime Remake Unveils 1st Episode Artwork

The offiical X/Twitter account for The One Piece , Wit Studio 's remake of the One Piece anime for Netflix , unveiled on Wednesday during Netflix 's Anime Studio Focus panel at this year's Annecy International Festival event artwork from the first episode, titled "Romance Dawn."

Image via The One Piece anime's X/Twitter account © 尾田栄一郎／集英社・「THE ONE PIECE」製作委員会

The staff will reveal more artwork from future episodes. In addition, a teaser trailer for the anime will premiere on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. JST.

"Romance Dawn" is the title of the first chapter of the One Piece manga, as well as the name of series creator Eiichiro Oda 's one-shots that served as early versions of his current ongoing manga.

Image via One Piece Netflix's X/Twitter account © 尾田栄一郎／集英社・「THE ONE PIECE」製作委員会

Netflix

will begin streaming "all seven episodes" of its first season worldwide in February 2027. The seven episodes will recount the story from the first 50 manga chapters over the course of about 300 minutes.

Masashi Koizuka ( Attack on Titan , Moonrise ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , and Hideaki Abe (key animator for Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film, episode 5 of Suicide Squad ISEKAI ) is the assistant director. Kyoji Asano ( Attack on Titan , chief animation director for Spy×Family ) and Takatoshi Honda (animation director for The First Slam Dunk film) are the character designers and chief animation directors. Yasuhiro Kajino (design and key animator for In/Spectre , conceptual design and key animator for RIN-NE 2nd season) is in charge of image board and creature design, and Eri Taguchi (animation director for Vampire in the Garden , character designer for Play It Cool, Guys ) is in charge of prop design. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Ranking of Kings ) is in charge of series scripts, Ken Imaizumi (animation director for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) and Shuhei Fukuda (animation director for My Hero Academia seasons 4 and 6, My Hero Academia: You're Next film) is the action animator, Tomonori Kuroda ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is the art director, and Ryōma Kawamura ( Moonrise ) is the animation producer.

President and CEO of Production I.G and President of Wit Studio George Wada said in an interview in March that the anime will have tighter pacing without unnecessary padding, when compared to Toei Animation 's original anime. In terms or directorial and artistic style, Wada added that Wit Studio aims to produce the new remake with similar strength and quality to its other anime; such as Attack on Titan , Spy×Family , and Vinland Saga ; which have aired at late night in Japan. This is in comparison to Toei 's anime, which previously aired in a children's timeslot on Sunday mornings. At the same time, he expressed that he wants the new anime to fully respect Toei Animation 's work.

The One Piece anime remake was first announced at the Jump Festa '24 event in December 2023. The announcement stated that the anime series is adapting "starting from" the East Blue Saga (hinting it might cover more than the East Blue Saga, but this is not confirmed). The remake's announcement commemorated 25 years of the anime.