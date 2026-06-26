Perfect Addiction 'Light Anime' Debuts on July 8

The official website for the "light anime" adaptation of'smanga announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on July 8 on tvk at 11:25 p.m. JST, and will stream early on the same day at 10:00 p.m. JST on, and

An advanced screening event planned for Saturday was canceled due to the approaching typhoon.

The anime stars Yōhei Azakami as Akihito Kuji (left in image at right), and Sōma Saitō as Sae Takatsuki.

Akashi Uozumi is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio , and Izumi Tezuka ( I Want to Live a Long Life to Dote on My Favorite Stepbrother ) is in charge of series scripts. Yayoi Tateishi ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer ) is the sound director, and Midori Narikiyo ( Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra ) is composing the music. Kazuya Takahashi is the production supervisor.

The manga launched in Kaiohsha 's Gush online magazine in April 2022. Kaiohsha published the fourth compiled book volume on March 10. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation (including digital sales). Seven Seas Entertainment will release the second volume in English on July 21.