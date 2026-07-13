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Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, More Manga Rank on NYT July Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

jjk-30
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© Gege Akutami, Shueisha, Viz Media
The 30th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #3 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early July.

The manga on this month's list include:

The KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics adaptation comic book ranked at #11.

The 30th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #1 in June. The first hardcover volume of Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition ranked at #8, the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #10, the first volume of Gachiakuta ranked at #11, and the 29th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #13 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

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