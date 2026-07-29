Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim Anime Confirms TV Format

TO Books announced on Thursday the television format for the anime adaptation of Tōko Amekawa 's Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim ( Akutō Ikka no Manamusume, Tensei-saki mo Otome Game no Gokudō Reijō Deshita. Saijōkyū Rank no Akuyaku-sama, Sono Dekiai wa Fuyō Desu! ) light novel series.

Image via TO Books' X/Twitter account ©TO Books

Amekawa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2022. TO Books published the novels' first volume with illustration by Meiji Anno in May 2023. Gōto is credited for the original character design. Anno drew the illustrations up to the third volume, until LINO took over starting in the fourth volume, which was published in August 2025.

Gōto launched the manga adaptation on TO Books ' Corona EX manga website in January 2023. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped on March 1. Both the novels and the manga's sixth volume will ship on August 1.

Tokyopop releases the manga adaptation in English, and has also licensed the light novels.