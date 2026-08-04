Sakamoto Days Manga Tops 18 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Image via Sakamoto Days manga's X/Twitter account ©Yuuto Suzuki, Shueisha

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga announced on Tuesday that the manga has exceeded 18 million copies in circulation worldwide. Shueisha also published the manga's 28th compiled book volume on Tuesday.

The manga announced in July that it is heading to its climax. The manga started its "final battle" in August 2025.

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Shueisha 's Jump Giga magazine in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, 2025, and the series also debuted on Netflix on that day. The first season's second part premiered in July 2025. The anime's second season will debut in January 2027.

