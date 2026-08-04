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Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Anime Reveals October 6 TV Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Shun Numa's Super Psychic Policeman Chojo (Chōjun! Chōjō Senpai) manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will premiere on Kansai TV, Fuji TV, and affiliated channels throughout Japan on October 6 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).
Viz Media and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service started publishing chapters of the manga simultaneously with the Japan release in February 2024. MANGA Plus describes the series:
The creator of Samon the Summoner returns to Jump with a new series about a super-powered policeman! In Chinjuku, the city that never sleeps, there is a psychic senior police officer who has powers beyond human comprehension! His name is Meguru Chojo! Along with his judo expert partner Nao Ippongi, this hilarious duo will keep the streets clean by any means necessary!
Junichi Yamamoto (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion; Maebashi Witches; Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation. Hayashi Mori (Sand Land: The Series, Cells at Work! Code Black, Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse) is superivsing and writing series scripts, and Masakatsu Sasaki (16bit Sensation: Another Layer, Seiyu's Life!, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You) is designing the characters.
Sources: Super Psychic Policeman Chojo anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie