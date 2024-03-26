×
AnimeJapan's Thunderbolt Fantasy Panel Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Puppets in Action

by Richard Eisenbeis,

At Anime Japan 2024 on Saturday, psychological horror extraordinaire Gen Urobuchi took to the stage to talk about the two newest additions to his long-running show, Thunderbolt Fantasy: a fourth season and a movie. But while that news was great for fans, what stood out at the panel were the three live demos where a puppeteer brought out the various characters to perform a complex dance of movements like those seen in the show—but without anything to obscure the puppeteer's presence.

The first puppet to be shown off was the pipe-smoking Lǐn Xuě Yā.

Next up was a sword-fighting demo with the puppet of the other protagonist, Shāng Bù Huàn.

Lastly, we got a look at the movements of a female character with Dān Fěi's puppet.

All three short exhibitions are a fun behind-the-scenes look at Thunderbolt Fantasy. If you ever wondered what the puppeteering looked like without the clever camerawork and sets obscuring them, now's your chance.

