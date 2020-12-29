The Best Anime of 2020

LiSA thanks composer Yuki Kajiura, manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge, ufotable, Aniplex, Sony Music, fans― LiSA's "Homura" song, the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train film, won Song of the Year at the 62nd Japan Record Awards on Wednesday. This is the first time in four years that a female solo artist won it, since Kana Nishino won in 2016. LiSA thanked composer...
Lupin III THE FIRST is a good Lupin movie and a plain old good film. Fluidly animated, well-written, and full of references and nods to earlier works, it has a bit of something for most viewers to enjoy.― To understand where Monkey Punch's gentleman thief comes from, you need to go back in time. That's something that this film definitely understands with its Indiana Jones-like archaeological plot an...
The Legend of the Galactic Heroes is a monumental achievement in 1980s fiction. Yet, it is probably more relevant now than ever before. Matthew Roe, takes another look at the seminal sci-fi classic, examining its historical influences and use of propaganda.― What defines a legend? Well, if we pop open the nearest thesaurus or dictionary, we're certain to get a slew of similar answers. It most commo...
What initially seemed like nothing more than a stylish brawlfest, and Akudama Drive certainly is some of that, turned out to be waaaay more punk than anyone expected.― Akudama Drive's premiere was full of colorful characters and neon-bathed background art. What initially seemed like nothing more than a stylish brawlfest, and Akudama Drive certainly is some of that, turned out to be waaaay more punk...
Animation studio Khara posted guidelines for Evangelion fan artists on Monday. Khara encourages fans to create derivative works as long as they adhere to the following rules: Fan activities should generally be done without monetary compensation or for commercial purposes. This includes using it to promote another work or service. Evangelion rights management company Groundworks must be contacted f...
While these episodes do raise some somewhat interesting plot threads, they seem too enamored with playing to anime norms to develop anything fresh or compelling, either on their own or as a very loose Romeo and Juliet-type scenario.― This 12-episode Fall 2020 series is based on a light novel series, whose first volume I reviewed here. The anime version did not get voted in for episode review coverag...
The second volume of Maison Ikkoku's Collector's Edition has some serious ups and downs. While it contains the unquestionably worst chapter of the entire series, it has some of my favorite moments as well.― For all my effusiveness in my review of Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition volume 1, reading this release, which collects the third and fourth installments of the original volume, makes me realize...
It's time to talk about the biggest gaming disappointment of 2020. My man Keanu deserved better.― Ho ho ho, Merry TWIGmas everyone! A little late, I know, but we're still in the holiday spirit. Though I was hoping DHL Santa would drop off my Astro City Mini in time to discuss for this column... it is not to be. Alas! That will have to wait for a future column. In the meantime… well, remember how las...
Initially maligned for its many issues, Callum May details the history of Square-Enix's MMORPG and how it bloomed into the best Final Fantasy entry.― If you have a friend who plays Final Fantasy XIV, give them a (social-distance) hug. For Warriors of Light around the world, myself included, the year since the Shadowbringers expansion has been an emotional rollercoaster. From the outside, this can be...
Magic Knight Rayearth's next three volumes look at the aftermath of what the three girls from Earth did not in the context of broken fairy tales, but in terms of a society built on rules that almost forces them to break in the first place.― There's always been a (mostly) mild sense that perhaps Magic Knight Rayearth's original three volumes didn't need a sequel. After all, the first series did an ex...