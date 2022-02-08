The Most Watched and the Best-rated Fall 2021 Anime

Every week we publish the Weekly Rankings: The Best and Worst of the Season So Far According to Readers. These scores are based on weekly episode votes for all the anime we're tracking. At the end of the season, we also get a cumulative score, which is the average of all the episodes. It's pretty interesting to check out, and here are the overall results for the best-rated anime of Fall 2021:

(It's fun to note that The aquatope on white sand finished its second cour in the exact same position as it did it's first.)

However, the average episode score often might not reflect what people actually thought about the series as a whole, especially if there was a really strong, or really weak ending. These weekly episode ratings, especially towards the end, are based on the votes of people who have continued to watch the series. So they don't represent the opinions of people who abandoned the series partway through.

And finally, we simply don't get enough votes on most of the anime that we aren't reviewing (we use the reviews to drive votes), so several series are missing from the weekly rankings, including the highly-rated, but not particularly popular (with our readers) Kingdom (TV3)!

End of Fall 2021 Giant Anime Survey Results

So, at the end of the season, we decided to ask our readers what they thought about the season as a whole. We asked people to rank every show they watched in the End of Summer 2021 Giant Anime Survey. Over 3,000 people from around the world voted on the various anime.

The top 10 highest-rated anime were:

The 10 most-watched series of the season are:

It's interesting to note, but not particularly surprising, that a huge number of people skipped the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , but tuned back in for the Entertainment District Arc —23% more.

The 10 worst-rated anime were:

Tesla Note takes home the dubious honor of being the worst-rated show so far in our seasonal mega polls, and is even one of the worst anime series ever according to the MyAnime rankings.

The top 10 most abandoned series (series that people started, but don't intend to finish, which could be considered the "10 most disappointing") of the season were:

And finally, the ten least-watched shows of the season among ANN readers were:

2 under-appreciated gems

Why aren't you watching Kingdom or World Trigger yet? Both of these shows are very well-rated by readers who do watch them, but very few of you are watching.

World Trigger (TV 4) Kingdom (TV 3)