Light Novels With Shonen Manga Energy

With their heavy emphasis on cute girls and harem relationship dynamics, light novels are beacons of modern moe otaku culture. Yet every so often, there comes along a light novel that exudes shonen battle manga energy, the kind of thing you can easily imagine serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump .

Today, I'll introduce you to some light novels with fist-pumping action and hot-blooded energy. To keep this list manageable, I'm going to restrict myself to titles that are available in English. Let's not drag out this preamble with a training arc, though. Time to jump right into the thick of battle:

The tournament arc is a classic staple of shonen battle manga. Chivalry of a Failed Knight structures its entire plot around a tournament, with each volume's climax featuring a more over-the-top fight than the last. This series evidently draws inspiration from Yū Yū Hakusho 's iconic Dark Tournament arc by incorporating elements of conspiracy and intrigue between the intense battles.

What makes this series well worth the read, however, is what it does differently from your typical shonen manga. Protagonists Ikki and Stella make an adorable power couple, and they start dating very early in the series. Instead of sidelining its heroine or downplaying the romance, Chivalry of a Failed Knight makes them a core part of the appeal. If you're a shonen manga buff who gets frustrated when the girls don't get enough to do in the story, Chivalry of a Failed Knight might scratch that itch for you.

Note: With the recent news that Sol Press titles are being delisted on BookWalker Global on request of the original Japanese publishers, there is no guarantee that this series will be available through your vendor of choice.

Reki Kawahara might be better known for Sword Art Online , but Accel World has a broad appeal in its own right by being a novel series that's all about the fights. Set in a future where VR games have evolved to an advanced degree, a bunch of kids get access to a secret fighting game, where they battle each other in a bid to become the kings of the Accelerated World.

Accel World offers a satisfying character arc for its protagonist Haruyuki, who starts as a bullied kid but gradually becomes stronger through his harrowing experiences in the Accelerated World. Despite his natural talent at the game and his unique ability to fly, he constantly comes up against opponents that are way beyond his level. It's an orthodox way of telling a shonen battle story, but that's not something to take for granted in the world of light novels, where cheat skills and overpowered protagonists are the bread and butter.

Speaking of overpowered protagonists, Arifureta is one of the biggest offenders of that stereotype, but it's also such a loving homage to anime action tropes of all stripes that it ends up working out. Naturally, a big part of its inspiration is shonen manga, and this is evident not only in Hajime's abilities but in the frequent fight scenes and ridiculous power scaling.

Arifureta is a novel that seems made for anime… but let's face it: the anime we got is not it. The initial tense fights against the behemoth and the monsters inside the labyrinth are gripping in novel form, with an emphasis on vivid imagery and rapid movements. While Hajime does eventually get so powerful that it undercuts the tension, the fight scene descriptions remain one of the series' highlights.

In an interview with ANN, The Detective Is Already Dead author Nigojū said that Weekly Shonen Jump manga are some of his biggest inspirations. Despite the genre-bending nature of The Detective Is Already Dead , those influences are evident in the story's core: our heroes form tight-knit bonds of friendship as they face up against foes with constantly escalating powers.

Another thing worth noting about The Detective Is Already Dead is its style of writing: The prose and dialogue have the snappy, comic rhythm of a manga. Relatively little time is spent on exposition—the story constantly moves every chapter. In that sense, it feels like reading a batch of chapters from a weekly serialized manga.

Wataru!!! The Hot-Blooded Teen and His Epic Adventures in a Fantasy World After Stopping a Truck with His Bare Hands!

This one was definitely written as a riff on the classic isekai reincarnation tropes. By contrasting the world of isekai web novels with shonen manga energy, Wataru!! highlights the symbiosis between the two styles of storytelling. When it comes down to it, the iconic Demon Lord is totally the kind of enemy a shonen manga protagonist would eagerly confront. Remember Piccolo's introduction in Dragon Ball , back when he was called Demon King Piccolo?

But Wataru!! isn't here to deliver a serious story with that kind of hot-blooded style; it's pure parody from start to finish. Not satisfied with just poking fun at the isekai subgenre, the novel lovingly points out the absurdity of common shonen manga tropes too. And in doing so, it stumbles on perhaps the perfect way of expressing shonen manga energy in prose form. You need guts!! Passion!!! AND LOTS OF EXCLAMATION MARKS!!!!!

Don't let the little girls populating this light novel fool you: The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! is one of the most hot-blooded light novels I've ever read. Just as Hikaru no Go captures the thrill of playing a board game by making use of shonen manga art techniques and narrative devices, The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! tells its story like a spectacle.

The shogi matches in this series feature some incredibly punchy writing, with lots of short, terse sentences that amp up the tension on the page. The novels are especially creative when it comes to how it uses the insert illustrations: Instead of just depicting key moments in the story, Ryuo weaves them into the book's layout, combining text and images to tell its story in a way that only just barely stops short of manga itself. For all its otaku humor and risque content, it's also one of the most skillful implementations of manga-esque storytelling in a novel.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades bears more than a few similarities to Harry Potter , but it's got a key difference: The wizards wield wands and swords. The logic is that if the enemies get right up and personal, the wizards can react faster with their swords. And in the world of Reign of the Seven Spellblades , danger is always right around the corner.

Among magic school light novels, Reign of the Seven Spellblades stands out because of how much it downplays the romcom elements in favor of the tense battles and a generally dark atmosphere. Nevertheless, it's got its moments of undiluted shonen energy. While the protagonist Oliver is the level-headed type, the heroine Nanao embodies the pure-minded zest for battle that's associated with characters like Goku. Even if the storytelling in Spellblades is a little more on the mature end among light novels, it's an easy read with plenty of the thrills and themes of a shonen manga aimed at older teens.

Boogiepop is on this list because it wouldn't exist without JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . Author Kouhei Kadono has even written a JoJo spinoff novel and is currently working on a manga about Josuke Joestar!

Although battles aren't necessarily the main focus of Boogiepop , the action has a sense of stylish flair, with every participant using completely unpredictable skills drawn from their psyche. Contemporary rock and pop music is also weaved into the story, giving it a vibe similar to the early chapters of Bleach . Boogiepop 's influences might be old-school for today's manga readers, but it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Shonen Jump greats.

If a High School DxD fan tells you they're into this series because of the plot, chances are they're not lying. The boobs are a big part of the story for sure, but what's just as (if not more) important are the demon-angel politics and the hero's ever-escalating journey to become a man strong enough to be worthy of the heroine.

The action side of High School DxD wears its inspirations on its sleeve. Issei's appearance with his Sacred Gear is heavily inspired by the protagonist of s-CRY-ed , which itself is inspired by shonen manga. The battles are gloriously over-the-top; the outcome of many a fight is decided by DETERMINATION and FEELINGS. When it comes down to it, the actual plot of High School DxD isn't a distraction from the sexy fanservice so much as a logical extension of the sentimental masculinity (the “man's romance,” you could say) that drives the story at its very core.

The series that inspired this article, Sabikui Bisco has it all: a quirky and whimsical post-apocalyptic backdrop, a hot-blooded protagonist, and an irresistibly snappy rhythm in its action writing and general storytelling.

And you know what else it's got? Love between men. The relationship between Bisco and Milo is the centerpiece of the story, and it's deliciously passionate yet vague in the way that a lot of iconic male friendships are portrayed in shonen manga. The author has talked about how the exact meaning of “I love you” (aishiteru) can't be pinned down. As soon as I read that part in the novel, my heart started pounding. This is the kind of male character writing you won't see anywhere else in light novels!