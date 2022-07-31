×
Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 in Pictures

by Richard Eisenbeis,

Fate/Grand Order's convention was back in Japan this weekend after a two year COVID-related absence to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of the wildly successful mobile game and the Fate series in general. And just in case you weren't able to come to the event in person, (you know, thanks to all those pesky travel restrictions), we put together this little gallery to make sure you wouldn't miss out.

Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2022 ～7th Anniversary～ took place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from July 30, 2022, to July 31, 2022.

