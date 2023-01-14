The Most-Watched and Best-Rated Fall 2022 Anime

The Most-Watched and Best-Rated Fall 2022 Animeby ANN Stats Department,
Every week, we publish the Your Anime Rankings, the best and worst of the season according to readers. These scores are based on weekly episode votes for all the anime we track. At the end of the season, we also get a cumulative score, which is the average of all the episodes. It's pretty interesting to check out, and here are the overall results for the best-rated anime of Fall 2022:
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
- Spy×Family
- Akiba Maid War
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue
- Raven of the Inner Palace
- My Hero Academia
However, the average episode score often might not reflect what people actually thought about the series as a whole, especially if there was a really strong or weak ending. These weekly episode ratings, especially towards the end, are based on the votes of people who have continued to watch the series. So they don't represent the opinions of people who abandoned the series part way through.
And finally, we simply don't get enough votes on most of the anime that we aren't reviewing (we use the reviews to drive votes), so several series are missing from the weekly rankings, including the highly rated but not particularly popular (with our readers) IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!
End of Fall 2022 Giant Anime Survey Results
Top 10 highest-rated anime were:
- 1. Bocchi the Rock! (TV) Rating:
- 2. Mob Psycho 100 III (TV) Rating:
- 3. IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! (TV 2) Rating:
- 4. (tie) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TV) Rating:
- 4. (tie) Chainsaw Man (TV) Rating:
- 4. (tie) Spy×Family (TV 2) Rating:
- 7. (tie) Golden Kamuy (TV 4) Rating:
- 7. (tie) Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue (movies) Rating:
- 7. (tie) One Piece (TV) Rating:
- 10. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (TV) Rating:
The 10 most-watched series of the season are:
- Spy×Family (TV 2)
- Chainsaw Man (TV)
- Bocchi the Rock! (TV)
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (TV)
- Mob Psycho 100 III (TV)
- Akiba Maid War (TV)
- Do It Yourself!! (TV)
- My Hero Academia (TV 6)
- The Eminence in Shadow (TV)
- Uncle From Another World (TV)
You probably thought #1 would be Chainsaw Man, didn't you?
The 10 worst-rated anime were:
- 49 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (TV) Rating:
- 50. (tie) Love Flops (TV) Rating:
- 50. (tie) The Human Crazy University (TV) Rating:
- 52. (tie) Shinobi no Ittoki (TV) Rating:
- 52. (tie) Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time - Super Extra (TV 2) Rating:
- 54. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (TV) Rating:
- 55. Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal (TV) Rating:
- 56. (tie) Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (TV) Rating:
- 56. (tie) Housing Complex C (TV) Rating:
- 56. (tie) VazzRock the Animation (TV) Rating:
The top 10 most abandoned series (series that people started but don't intend to finish) of the season were:
- Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (TV)
- Shinobi no Ittoki (TV)
- Urusei Yatsura (TV 2022)
- I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (TV)
- Akiba Maid War (TV)
- I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (TV)
- Bibliophile Princess (TV)
- Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (TV)
- Love Flops (TV)
- More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers (TV)
These aren't necessarily bad shows, but rather shows that attracted a lot of attention and didn't necessarily appeal to everyone who tried them out. Akiba Maid War, for example, was tied with a few other titles for the 11th best-rated show of the season.
And finally, the ten least-watched shows of the season among ANN readers were:
- 50. The Human Crazy University (TV)
- 51. Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea (TV 2)
- 52. Delicious Party♡Precure (TV)
- 53. Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break (TV)
- 54. Harem Camp! (TV)
- 55. IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! (TV 2)
- 56. Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys (TV)
- 57. VazzRock the Animation (TV)
- 58. Exception (ONA)
- 59. Shadowverse Flame (TV)
Under-appreciated gems
So what were the hidden gems of the season, the shows that not many people watched, but those that did rate very highly? If you've never checked either of these long-running franchises out, consider giving them a try; their viewers love them. Both have scores above 4.0, a low number of readers who watched them, and a very low number of viewers who said they would not complete them.
- IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! (TV 2)
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue (movies)
Honorable mentions to Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit (TV), Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (TV 2020), and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition (TV), all of which had 3.8 ratings, but very few viewers among ANN readers.
