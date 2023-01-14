The Most-Watched and Best-Rated Fall 2022 Anime

Bocchi the Rock! © AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX

Every week, we publish the Your Anime Rankings , the best and worst of the season according to readers. These scores are based on weekly episode votes for all the anime we track. At the end of the season, we also get a cumulative score, which is the average of all the episodes. It's pretty interesting to check out, and here are the overall results for the best-rated anime of Fall 2022:

However, the average episode score often might not reflect what people actually thought about the series as a whole, especially if there was a really strong or weak ending. These weekly episode ratings, especially towards the end, are based on the votes of people who have continued to watch the series. So they don't represent the opinions of people who abandoned the series part way through.

And finally, we simply don't get enough votes on most of the anime that we aren't reviewing (we use the reviews to drive votes), so several series are missing from the weekly rankings, including the highly rated but not particularly popular (with our readers) IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!

End of Fall 2022 Giant Anime Survey Results

Top 10 highest-rated anime were:

The 10 most-watched series of the season are:

You probably thought #1 would be Chainsaw Man , didn't you?

The 10 worst-rated anime were:

The top 10 most abandoned series (series that people started but don't intend to finish) of the season were:

These aren't necessarily bad shows, but rather shows that attracted a lot of attention and didn't necessarily appeal to everyone who tried them out. Akiba Maid War , for example, was tied with a few other titles for the 11th best-rated show of the season.

And finally, the ten least-watched shows of the season among ANN readers were:

Under-appreciated gems

So what were the hidden gems of the season, the shows that not many people watched, but those that did rate very highly? If you've never checked either of these long-running franchises out, consider giving them a try; their viewers love them. Both have scores above 4.0, a low number of readers who watched them, and a very low number of viewers who said they would not complete them.

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! (TV 2)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue (movies)