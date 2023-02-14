×
Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter] Cosplay Gallery

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

After a snowy and dreary Friday and a national holiday on Saturday, cosplayers were ready for the beautiful weather for Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. There were certainly a lot of cosplay of older works at the event, but if you looked around, there were plenty of newer franchise represented as well. Here's what we saw at this year's Winter Wonder Festival.


Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Tsukasu


Makima from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Runaluna.cos


Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mike


Miorine Rembran (left), Suletta Mercury (center), and Elan Ceres (right) from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Rita (left), Ebine (center), anonyms


Guel Jeturk from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Yu-ya


Ritsuko Akagi (left) and Misato Katsuragi (right) from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Cosplayer: anonyms (left) and Yomogi


Torumekia solider (left), Kushana (center left) Nausicaä (center right), Asbel (right) from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Cosplayer: Hachibee (left), Hikari Ando (center left), Yuko (center right), Konio (right)


Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro. Cosplayer: Aono 26gō


Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Abunyan


Sol Badguy from Guilty Gear. Cosplayer: Sorone


Kazuma from s.CRY.ed. Cosplayer: Hikaru


Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Cosplayer: Daisuke


Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Cosplayer: Megu Megu


JAV-98 Ingram from Mobile Police Patlabor. Cosplayer: Tomi


Arale Norimaki from Dr. Slump. Cosplayer: Shotororoi


Son Goku from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Anko Sakura


Ai-chan (left) and Gan-chan (right) from Yatterman. Cosplayer: Aira Suzuki (left) and Aki (right)


Uncle from Uncle From Another World. Cosplayer: Hansyu


Bayonetta from Bayonetta. Cosplayer: Nobita


Shion from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Cosplayer: Yuzuki


Fire Emblem (left) and Dragon Kid (right) from Tiger & Bunny. Cosplayer: Tsururin (left) and Namikaze Yoyo (right)


Kite from .hack//. Cosplayer: Nao


Count Brocken (right), Dr. Hell (center), and Baron Ashura (right) from Mazinger Z. Cosplayer: Marin-san (left), Amuro (center), and Kick Yoyo (right)
