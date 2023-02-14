Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter] Cosplay Gallery

Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter] Cosplay Galleryby Ken Iikura-Gross,
After a snowy and dreary Friday and a national holiday on Saturday, cosplayers were ready for the beautiful weather for Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. There were certainly a lot of cosplay of older works at the event, but if you looked around, there were plenty of newer franchise represented as well. Here's what we saw at this year's Winter Wonder Festival.
Denji Hybrid Form from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Tsukasu
Makima from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Runaluna.cos
Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mike
Miorine Rembran (left), Suletta Mercury (center), and Elan Ceres (right) from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Rita (left), Ebine (center), anonyms
Guel Jeturk from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Yu-ya
Ritsuko Akagi (left) and Misato Katsuragi (right) from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Cosplayer: anonyms (left) and Yomogi
Torumekia solider (left), Kushana (center left) Nausicaä (center right), Asbel (right) from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Cosplayer: Hachibee (left), Hikari Ando (center left), Yuko (center right), Konio (right)
Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro. Cosplayer: Aono 26gō
Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Abunyan
Sol Badguy from Guilty Gear. Cosplayer: Sorone
Kazuma from s.CRY.ed. Cosplayer: Hikaru
Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Cosplayer: Daisuke
Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Cosplayer: Megu Megu
JAV-98 Ingram from Mobile Police Patlabor. Cosplayer: Tomi
Arale Norimaki from Dr. Slump. Cosplayer: Shotororoi
Son Goku from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Anko Sakura
Ai-chan (left) and Gan-chan (right) from Yatterman. Cosplayer: Aira Suzuki (left) and Aki (right)
Uncle from Uncle From Another World. Cosplayer: Hansyu
Bayonetta from Bayonetta. Cosplayer: Nobita
Shion from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Cosplayer: Yuzuki
Fire Emblem (left) and Dragon Kid (right) from Tiger & Bunny. Cosplayer: Tsururin (left) and Namikaze Yoyo (right)
Kite from .hack//. Cosplayer: Nao
Count Brocken (right), Dr. Hell (center), and Baron Ashura (right) from Mazinger Z. Cosplayer: Marin-san (left), Amuro (center), and Kick Yoyo (right)
