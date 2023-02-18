On a sunny and warm Saturday, this writer traveled down to the Makuhari Messe to attend Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. Little did I know I was 24 hours early. All because the figures, both commercially and independently made, were calling out to me. The patience paid off and here are some of the highlights of figures displayed at Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. The commercial booths all had a variety of figures on display for several different franchises. While there was some overlap in the popular titles, each company provided a unique take on the characters.

Shown on this page are figures made by Shibuya Scramble Figure, Amiami, and S-Fire. You can follow the below links to browse figures made by other commercial and independent creators:

Figures from SEGA, Kadokawa, SHONEN-RIC as X-PLUS, and Arcadia

Figures from Design Coco, Kaiyodo and Revoltech, Tenitol, Union:Creative, and Medicos

Figures from Spiritale, Good Smile Company, and Bell Fine

Figures from independent creators

From Shibuya Scramble Figure

Miku Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets Ken Iikura-Gross

Yotsuba Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets Ken Iikura-Gross

Itsuki Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets Ken Iikura-Gross

Kokkoro from Princess Connect! Re:Dive Ken Iikura-Gross

Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Ram from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Ram from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Yukino Yukinshita (left) and Yui Yuigahama (right) from My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Ken Iikura-Gross

Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Sempai Ken Iikura-Gross

Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Sempai Ken Iikura-Gross

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen Ken Iikura-Gross

Satoru Gojo monochrome version from Jujutsu Kaisen Ken Iikura-Gross

Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Ken Iikura-Gross

Maki Zen'in from Jujutsu Kaisen Ken Iikura-Gross

Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Ken Iikura-Gross

Lion King from Fate/Grand Order Ken Iikura-Gross

Mana Nagase from Idoly Pride Ken Iikura-Gross

Sakura Kinomoto from Cardcaptor Sakura Ken Iikura-Gross

From Aniplex

Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil Ken Iikura-Gross

Top (left to right): Gilgamesh, Lion King, Mashu Kyrielight, Jeanne D'arc (alter), Jeanne D'arc, and Merlin. Bottom (left to right): Morgan, Altria, Muramasa Senji, Mashu Kyrielight from Fate/Grand Order Ken Iikura-Gross

Top (left to right): Akaza, Kyojuro Rengoku, Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro Kamado, Enmu, Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho. Bottom (left to right): Inosuke Hashibira, Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ken Iikura-Gross

Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ken Iikura-Gross

Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ken Iikura-Gross

Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ken Iikura-Gross

Lum from Urusei Yatsura Ken Iikura-Gross

Kamina from Gurren Lagann Ken Iikura-Gross

Mari Makinami Illustrious (left) and Asuka Shikinami Langley (right) from Rebuild of Evangelion Ken Iikura-Gross

Yui Yuigahama (left) and Yukino Yukinoshita (right) from My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Ken Iikura-Gross

From Tokyo Figure

Rozemyne from Ascendance of a Bookworm Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Nadeshiko Kagamihara, Rin Shima, Rin Shima, Chiaki Oogaki, Aoi Inuyama, and Ena Saito from Laid Back Camp Ken Iikura-Gross

Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion Ken Iikura-Gross

From Amiami

Teostra from Monster Hunter Ken Iikura-Gross

Nargacuga from Monster Hunter Ken Iikura-Gross

Kushala Daora from Monster Hunter Ken Iikura-Gross

Nico Yazawa from Love Live Ken Iikura-Gross

Ryū Lion from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in Dungeon? Ken Iikura-Gross

Ultraman Suit Ver.7 (left) and Ultraman Suit (right) from Ultraman Ken Iikura-Gross

Hakaiou Genesic GaoGaiGar from Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering Ken Iikura-Gross

Manjiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers Ken Iikura-Gross

Hyakunosuke Ogata from Golden Kamuy Ken Iikura-Gross

Saichi Sugimoto from Golden Kamuy Ken Iikura-Gross

From S-Fire

Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man Ken Iikura-Gross

Power from Chainsaw Man Ken Iikura-Gross

Sonic (left) and Shadow (right) from Sonic Adventure 2 Ken Iikura-Gross

Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Ken Iikura-Gross

Ram and young Ram from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Emilia and young Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

Rem and young Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World Ken Iikura-Gross

All Might from My Hero Academia Ken Iikura-Gross

Izuku Midoriya & Eri from My Hero Academia Ken Iikura-Gross

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia Ken Iikura-Gross

Izuku Midoriya vs. Muscular from My Hero Academia Ken Iikura-Gross

Izuku Midoriya vs. Stain, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia Ken Iikura-Gross

Augmented reality display of Izuku Midoriya vs. Stain from My Hero Academia Ken Iikura-Gross

Click here to continue browsing figures made by Design Coco , Kaiyodo and Revoltech, Tenitol, Union:Creative, and Medicos.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.