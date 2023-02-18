×
The Newest Figures from Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter] - Shibuya Scramble Figure, Amiami, and S-Fire

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

On a sunny and warm Saturday, this writer traveled down to the Makuhari Messe to attend Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. Little did I know I was 24 hours early. All because the figures, both commercially and independently made, were calling out to me. The patience paid off and here are some of the highlights of figures displayed at Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. The commercial booths all had a variety of figures on display for several different franchises. While there was some overlap in the popular titles, each company provided a unique take on the characters.

From Shibuya Scramble Figure
cimg1927
Miku Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1929
Yotsuba Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1932
Itsuki Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1934
Kokkoro from Princess Connect! Re:Dive
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1935
Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1940
Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1946
Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1952
Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1938
Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1942
Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1947
Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1954
Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1944
Ram from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1950
Ram from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1956
Yukino Yukinshita (left) and Yui Yuigahama (right) from My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1958
Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Sempai
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1960
Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Sempai
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1962
Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1964
Satoru Gojo monochrome version from Jujutsu Kaisen
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1966
Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1974
Maki Zen'in from Jujutsu Kaisen
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1967
Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1970
Lion King from Fate/Grand Order
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1971
Mana Nagase from Idoly Pride
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1976
Sakura Kinomoto from Cardcaptor Sakura
Ken Iikura-Gross
From Aniplex
cimg1981
Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1982
Top (left to right): Gilgamesh, Lion King, Mashu Kyrielight, Jeanne D'arc (alter), Jeanne D'arc, and Merlin. Bottom (left to right): Morgan, Altria, Muramasa Senji, Mashu Kyrielight from Fate/Grand Order
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1984
Top (left to right): Akaza, Kyojuro Rengoku, Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro Kamado, Enmu, Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho. Bottom (left to right): Inosuke Hashibira, Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1987
Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1989
Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1991
Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1993
Lum from Urusei Yatsura
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1995
Kamina from Gurren Lagann
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1996
Mari Makinami Illustrious (left) and Asuka Shikinami Langley (right) from Rebuild of Evangelion
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg1998
Yui Yuigahama (left) and Yukino Yukinoshita (right) from My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected
Ken Iikura-Gross
From Tokyo Figure
cimg2004
Rozemyne from Ascendance of a Bookworm
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2007
From left to right: Nadeshiko Kagamihara, Rin Shima, Rin Shima, Chiaki Oogaki, Aoi Inuyama, and Ena Saito from Laid Back Camp
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2009
Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion
Ken Iikura-Gross
From Amiami
cimg2012
Teostra from Monster Hunter
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2013
Nargacuga from Monster Hunter
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2016
Kushala Daora from Monster Hunter
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2018
Nico Yazawa from Love Live
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2020
Ryū Lion from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in Dungeon?
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2022
Ultraman Suit Ver.7 (left) and Ultraman Suit (right) from Ultraman
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2023
Hakaiou Genesic GaoGaiGar from Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2025
Manjiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2028
Hyakunosuke Ogata from Golden Kamuy
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2030
Saichi Sugimoto from Golden Kamuy
Ken Iikura-Gross
From S-Fire
cimg2032
Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2035
Power from Chainsaw Man
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2036
Sonic (left) and Shadow (right) from Sonic Adventure 2
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2039
Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2041
Ram and young Ram from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2043
Emilia and young Emilia from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2045
Rem and young Rem from Re:Zero-Starting Life in Another World
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2046
All Might from My Hero Academia
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2048
Izuku Midoriya & Eri from My Hero Academia
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2050
Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2053
Izuku Midoriya vs. Muscular from My Hero Academia
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2054
Izuku Midoriya vs. Stain, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia
Ken Iikura-Gross
cimg2057
Augmented reality display of Izuku Midoriya vs. Stain from My Hero Academia
Ken Iikura-Gross

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
