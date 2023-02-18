Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week.
The Newest Figures from Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter] - Shibuya Scramble Figure, Amiami, and S-Fire
by Ken Iikura-Gross,
On a sunny and warm Saturday, this writer traveled down to the Makuhari Messe to attend Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. Little did I know I was 24 hours early. All because the figures, both commercially and independently made, were calling out to me. The patience paid off and here are some of the highlights of figures displayed at Wonder Festival 2023 [Winter]. The commercial booths all had a variety of figures on display for several different franchises. While there was some overlap in the popular titles, each company provided a unique take on the characters.
Shown on this page are figures made by Shibuya Scramble Figure, Amiami, and S-Fire. You can follow the below links to browse figures made by other commercial and independent creators:
Click here to continue browsing figures made by Design Coco, Kaiyodo and Revoltech, Tenitol, Union:Creative, and Medicos.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
