Japan's Newest My Hero Academia Exhibition is Full of Awesome Photo Spots

My Hero Academia

The currently-runningANIMATION Exhibition -All-Out War- in Tokyo is an art exhibition centered around the most impactful moments of the first arc of the hit anime's sixth season. It's full of statues, pop-out wall art, and various pieces that use both dynamic lighting and sound to enhance the experience. Or to put it another way, it's jam-packed with chances for you to get pictures with your favorite characters—or get ones recreating some of the arc's most pivotal scenes. And at the end of the exhibition is a sizable store filled withmerch—much of it featuring the art exclusively designed for this event.

Check out the gallery below to get a taste of what the exhibition has to offer.

The outside of the exhibition and the lobby feature large posters related to the most recent season of the anime and to the exhibition itself. However, once you get inside, things get decidedly more 3D in nature.

Many of the exhibits feature the dialogue of specific scenes that are important to the characters being shown—and always in stylistic ways making the best use of different fonts.

One of the main pieces on display features the battle where Shigaraki fights Deku, Todoroki, Bakugo, and Endeavor. While the anime scene plays on the big screen, dynamic lighting is projected upon the character cutouts below to mimic what is happening above.

There are also a few dedicated photo spots throughout that use forced perspective to put you right into a scene from the anime. You can appear to be floating in Shigaraki's Nomu tube or using Deku's Blackwhip quirk.

At the end of the exhibition is a huge store filled with merch. It has everything from plushies and acrylic standees to U.A. High School tea cups and framed prints of some of the art used in the exhibition.