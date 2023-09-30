The Fall 2023 Light Novel Guide

Art by catfish, typesetting by Gunawan

By this point in light novel history, a few genres are entrenched. Chief among them? Isekai and villainess stories, and both of those are represented here. But far more interesting is the fact that this span of months has more stories that don't fall into those two categories: plain old fantasy rules the day, running the gamut from heroes in their forties to a girl who doesn't understand how powerful she really is to the truly remarkable The Deer King , which feels like a spiritual successor to Guin Saga in its richly realized world. Even more exciting, September sees the release of the original two Godzilla novellas in English; if you read nothing else from this list, you definitely ought to check that out. But even the old standbys have some good variations going on, particularly in the villainess subgenre, so settle down, put up your feet, and get ready to read the autumn away.