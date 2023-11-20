Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week.
read more
The Many Awesome Figures of Tamashii Nation 2023
by Richard Eisenbeis,
This past weekend, Bandai Spirits held the "Tamashii Nation 2023" event in Tokyo's Akihabara district. At the event, they showed off the hundreds of new anime, game, and tokusatsu figures on sale now and throughout the coming year. From Gundam to Sailor Moon, Elden Ring to Godzilla, here are some of the coolest figures they had on display.
From Gundam to Sailor Moon, Elden Ring to Godzilla, here are some of the coolest figures they had on display.― This past weekend, Bandai Spirits held the "Tamashii Nation 2023" event in Tokyo's Akihabara district. At the event, they showed off the hundreds of new anime, game, and tokusatsu figures on sale now and throughout the coming year. From Gundam to Sailor Moon, Elden Ring to Godzilla, here a...
Shōya Chiba, Reina Ueda star in romantic anime― This year's 51st issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kōji Miura's Blue Box (Ao no Hako) manga will get a television anime adaptation. The anime stars Shōya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, and Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano. The anime will also have a stage event at the Jump Festa '24 event on December 16, featuring the main cas...
January 26 sequel features 'Freedom' song by T.M.Revolution, TM Network member― The fourth promotional video for the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM film project debuted on Sunday. The video announces and previews the theme song "Freedom" by Takanori Nishikawa (the artist also known as T.M.Revolution) with producer t.komuro (Tetsuya Komuro). 🎥#ガンダムSEED シリーズ最新作『機動戦士ガンダム #SEEDFREEDOM』2024.1.26 ROAD SH...
Dorothy takes the lead in the new anime set in Taipei!― It's time to return to the sundrenched world of con artists with WIT Studio's freshly announced sequel, Great Pretender razbliuto. Studio president George Wada, anime director Hiro Kaburagi, and producer Hitoshi Ito held a panel at Anime NYC on Saturday to discuss the new work. The anime's actual format and length are still under wraps; it wil...
Finn's backstory and political intrigue take center stage for the next season of High Card!― Last year, I found myself in one of the premiere halls at Anime NYC, watching the first episode of an original anime called High Card. Now, I found myself in that same hall to watch the premiere of season two. This premiere wasn't as involved as last year. The original creator, Homura Kawamoto, could not ma...
When conventions host a live drawing panel with a manga artist, you don't usually expect them to be working on their actual manga!― When conventions host a live drawing panel with a manga artist, you don't usually expect them to be working on their actual manga. They often spend such panels doing sketches, sometimes to give away to people in the audience. This is one of the big things that made The...
Can a cute wizard bird and a 40-year-old salaryman inject new charm into the isekai genre?― The Sasaki and Peeps premiere event at Anime NYC 2023 started by showing the recently released trailer, leading into a discussion between host Allie Norado and Kadokawa producer Kosuke Arai. This was Arai's first time in New York, which excited him as a fan of American TV shows like 24, Heroes, and Gossip Gi...
Staff members share their favorite characters and the unique research required to bring Dr. Stone to life.― With the third season of Dr. Stone airing on Thursdays, Crunchyroll hosted a panel looking behind the scenes at the making of the hit Shonen Jump anime. Kyle Cardine moderated the discussion with producers Shusuke Katagiri and Hiroto Matsukuma, director Shuhei Matsushita, character designer Y...
"Even though this series takes place in an era of battle, it is really a story about weakness and people overcoming that weakness to improve and improve the world."― The panel began with the introduction of series director Kagetsu Aizawa and the series producer, Ailian Cai, who briefly introduced the setting and characters before the premiere began. The Sengoku Youko premiere follows a cowardly swo...
From the creator of Akame ga KILL! is a harem anime with a few splashes of battle shonen painted over it. If that sounds like a negative, let me clarify that it's hard to be annoyed with something this shameless.― After a quick introduction to the show from the presenter, the panel immediately kicked off with the premiere of the first two episodes. Chained Soldier takes place in a world where human...
A solid start for what is shaping up to be my most anticipated sequel of 2024.― The Dangers in My Heart was a warm and welcoming surprise. While waiting in line for the premiere of season two, I was able to bond with people who thought about how the show would be based on its initial description. What we thought would be dark and edgy ended up being one of the sweetest and most wholesome adolescent...
The first of three “Crunchyroll Premieres” events at Anime NYC 2023 debuted the first episodes of two very different anime: Bartender: Glass of God and 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!― The first of three "Crunchyroll Premieres" events at Anime NYC 2023 debuted the first episodes of two very different anime: Bartender: Glass of God and 7th Time Loop: ...
― Friday, November 17 News Mamakari's Plus-Sized Misadventures in Love Manga Gets TV Anime (Updated) Crunchyroll Announces True Beauty Anime, Streams Delusional Monthly Magazine, Senpai wa Otokonoko, More Anime (Updated) J-Novel Club Licenses Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Management of Novice Alchemist, 13 Other Titles (Updated) Avex Pictures Announces The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used ...
Sega's looking into taking Persona and Like a Dragon to the big and small screens. Tekken 8 gets its final new character with Reina.― Congratulations fellow weeabo sailors, you've made it to the weekend. Let's round up some of this week's gaming news. This is... In an interview with CNBC, Sega chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi said that Sonic the Hedgehog's Hollywood movie success has the company...
As a treat for ANN readers worldwide, IZE PRESS is giving away one copy of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners.― As a treat for ANN readers worldwide, IZE PRESS is giving away one copy of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners. The intriguing survival game manhwa Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint blends supernatural action with psychological drama. It's ...