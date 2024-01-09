ANN's Most-Read News and Interest Articles of 2023

©Hajime Isayama, Kodansha/

The book of 2023 has turned its final page, but you could say itswere over a decade in the making. The year saw the anime finale of the blockbuster series, and fans were here for it. The series appeared three times in our most-read news list, and our tour of creator's hometown also made the most-read features list this year.

More surprising is an article about Naruto taking the #1 spot, confirming that while the series ended seven years ago, fans are still hungry for more. Unfortunately, fan demand didn't stop Pierrot from delaying the brand-new four-episode mini-series.

A VTuber scandal popped up in the most-read articles again this year, this time involving former NIJISANJI English VTuber Zaion LanZa. ANN's interest continues to cover VTuber topics, so while this particular case attracted readers, it shouldn't be misconstrued as representative of all VTuber coverage.

Last year, we were very happy to see stories about Indian theatrical releases making it into our Top 30 news articles of the year. This year we're even more chuffed and want to give a big shoutout to our international readers for looking to ANN for their anime news. This year, an article about theatrical screenings in Malaysia made the top 20, a first for the website. We hope our international readers continue to support and look to Anime News Network in 2024.

On the feature side of the site, I'm elated to see Anime Aunties at the top of the list. This was a huge labor of love by the ANN team and would not have been possible without a concerted team effort. I'm glad our readers responded positively to the coverage, and the sore feet and many, many train trips paid off.

Also, please note that the lists below do not include Preview Guide, one of our site's top-performing features. You can safely assume all the preview guide seasonal guides would have made the list, but we wanted to highlight the interviews and editorials for this round-up.

