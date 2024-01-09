ANN's Most-Read News and Interest Articles of 2023

ANN's Most-Read News and Interest Articles of 2023by Christopher Macdonald & Lynzee Loveridge,
More surprising is an article about Naruto taking the #1 spot, confirming that while the series ended seven years ago, fans are still hungry for more. Unfortunately, fan demand didn't stop Pierrot from delaying the brand-new four-episode mini-series.
A VTuber scandal popped up in the most-read articles again this year, this time involving former NIJISANJI English VTuber Zaion LanZa. ANN's interest continues to cover VTuber topics, so while this particular case attracted readers, it shouldn't be misconstrued as representative of all VTuber coverage.
Last year, we were very happy to see stories about Indian theatrical releases making it into our Top 30 news articles of the year. This year we're even more chuffed and want to give a big shoutout to our international readers for looking to ANN for their anime news. This year, an article about theatrical screenings in Malaysia made the top 20, a first for the website. We hope our international readers continue to support and look to Anime News Network in 2024.
On the feature side of the site, I'm elated to see Anime Aunties at the top of the list. This was a huge labor of love by the ANN team and would not have been possible without a concerted team effort. I'm glad our readers responded positively to the coverage, and the sore feet and many, many train trips paid off.
Also, please note that the lists below do not include Preview Guide, one of our site's top-performing features. You can safely assume all the preview guide seasonal guides would have made the list, but we wanted to highlight the interviews and editorials for this round-up.
- Original Naruto Anime Gets 4 Brand-New Episodes for 20th Anniversary
- Godzilla Minus One Film Earns 10 Billion Yen Worldwide
- Crunchyroll Settles in Class Action Suit Regarding User Information Privacy
- Modaete yo, Adam-kun AnimeFesta Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, December 8 Debut
- Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Anime's 2nd Half Premieres in Fall
- Mushoku Tensei Author Comments on Series' Depiction of Slavery
- Viral Visual Novel About Doing Taxes With Anime Girl Removed From Steam
- Former NIJISANJI EN VTuber Zaion LanZa's Testimony Goes Public
- Assassination Classroom Manga Removed From Florida, Wisconsin School Libraries
- Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Released on Monday
- Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Anime's 2nd Half Reveals New Visual
- 1st Episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Anime Screens Theatrically in Malaysia on February 18-19
- Evangelion:3.0 Prologue Short's Still Teases New Girl Character
- Crunchyroll Adds That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond, The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island Anime Films
- Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2023 Anime Season
- Fly Me to the Moon Manga Goes on Hiatus After 'Shocking' Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter
- Singer Maon Kurosaki Passes Away
- Former Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Translator Stefan Koza Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail, With 7 Years of Sentence Suspended
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gets 'Grand Finale' Screening With 'New Project' Announcement on February 19
- Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto Creator Nami Sano Passes Away at 36 Due to Cancer
ANN's Top 10 'Fun' Interest Articles of 2023
- Luffy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut Meets Disaster
- Sanrio Conjures Up Ikemen Knights for Hello Kitty & Co.
- The Overlord x Eminence in Shadow SD Crossover Anime Is Now a Thing That Exists
- hololive's Takanashi Kiara Tried to Get Into Eurovision Song Contest
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Voice Actors Comment on Anime's Worldwide Fandom
- Pokémon YouTuber's Pet Fish Accidentally Reveals Owner's Credit Card Information
- 7-Meter Spear of Longinus Embedded in Evangelion Creator's Hometown
- The Tragic Tale of the Pokémon Van Gogh Saga
- Dance Troupe Amazes America's Got Talent Judges with Oshi no Ko Performance
ANN's Most-Read Features of 2023
- Anime Aunties Visit Japan
- Our Most Anticipated Anime of Winter 2024
- The Worst Anime of 2022 + The Mega Poll Results
- The Best and Worst Anime of Summer 2023
- How Accurate Is 【Oshi No Ko】 About the Japanese Entertainment Industry? An Interview With Aka Akasaka
- The Best and Worst Anime of Spring 2023
- The Real Wall Maria: Surveying Hajime Isayama's Hometown for the 'Attack on Hita' Tourism Project
- The Most-Watched and Best-Rated Fall 2022 Anime
- The Best and Worst Anime of Winter 2023
- No, You Can't Make Anime with AI
- The Most Anticipated Anime of Summer 2023
- The Most Popular Anime Series According to Netflix's Data Drop
- Why Creators Root For Akane-banashi
- Yearning Teens, Frustrated Romance, Pretty Skies — Is There Anything Else to Makoto Shinkai?
- The Best and Worst Anime of Fall 2023
- From Astro Boy to Pluto: The History of “The Greatest Robot on Earth”
- The Best Series Out Now on the Viz Manga App
- Fate/Grand Order's New 'Memorial Movie' is Emotional Visual Storytelling at Its Best
- Light Novels With Shōjo Manga Energy
- The Best and Worst Anime of 2023
- Anime's 3-Episode Rule: Is It Still Valid?
