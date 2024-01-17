Yoshiki Gives Heartfelt Performance at Hollywood Unveiling Ceremony

Kalai Chik

YOSHIKI : Under the Sky

Famed rock star,, revealed the permanent location of his imprints in front of Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre. As the first Japanese artist to be honored by the theater since the start of the tradition in 1927, he shared how grateful he is to be a part of this prestigious moment. The fifty-eight-year-old has been beyond busy this past year as he made his directorial debut with. Although an international streaming date has not been announced, it will be available to stream onsometime in May 2024.

Previously, theleader commemorated the initial handprint and footprint impression ceremony back in September 2023 and gave the world a first look as they dried. Now, fans and curious minds alike can view his prints and his drumsticks right beside Kobe Bryant's handprints at the TCL's entrance. Guest speaker Matt Pinfield, host of KLOS-FM, applauded the musician on his accomplishments and gave a personal anecdote on's philanthropy. Donning a sleek, black suit,unfurled a summary of the journey that brought him here. “Having gone through every single part of the process, I respect more than ever all the people involved in making film and the incredible sacrifice that goes into it.” As a composer—and now director—he humbly admitted he never expected his name to be etched alongside famous people likeand Al Pacino. Despite making incredible strides in his career, he disclosed some personal hardships—such as the loss of his parents—as well as the passing of his formerbandmates: Taiji Sawada,, and more recently, Heath.

“To be honest, it's hard to make it day by day,” he confessed. “You may feel it in my handprints. Sometimes my hands feel very fragile, sometimes my hands feel very strong. So as my heart. I've been going through some mental upheaval. But my fans have been supporting me and bringing me back to a positive place, so I'm making it through every day.” Acknowledging the recent Noto Peninsula earthquake, he dedicated the ceremony to the victims impacted by the tragedy and announced that he would donate all the proceeds from the auction of his Kawai piano to them. Emphasizing the title of his documentary, he encourages all who exist under the sky to live life to the fullest on behalf of those who have passed.

“We should live as much as we can, we should live for them. When you come here and place your hand on my handprints, you may notice they are not that big. But small hands can do big things. Make somebody's dream come true and lift their spirits in need.”

After the ceremony, the pianist performed two songs in front of an intimate crowd of special guests, friends, and fans—possibly the last to seeplay his iconic Kawai Crystal Grand Piano before its auction. Dedicating these songs to the Noto earthquake victims, his fans, his bandmates, and his mother,played an emotional rendition of “Forever Love” followed by “Endless Rain.”