An Early Look at the Dragon Ball Daima Character Designs

Long-time Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku shared the behind-the-scenes process for the upcoming series, Dragon Ball Daima . The anime will be released in fall 2024, featuring an original story by creator Akira Toriyama and character designs by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru . Daima commemorates the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball 's original debut in 1984. Greeting an excited crowd at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024, Iyoku came bearing an exciting new character trailer for the crowd both in person and online.

This new trailer highlights the high-quality, fluid movement fans have come to expect from the series' latest installments. Goku takes on new enemies while shoveling a variety of food into his mouth. Despite the trailer's title, "Son Goku Character Trailer," there's a greater emphasis on the different kinds of food shown in the Daima anime. Series directors Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki 's eye for fight choreography will also be another aspect to look forward to. Bringing back Toriyama's message displayed at the New York Comic Con 2023 panel, Iyoku asked fans to focus on Goku's Nyoibo.

"The Nyoibo action is one of the important points from the scenario phase that we wanted to showcase with the latest animation expression," he said. He hopes that new viewers who aren't familiar with Goku's childhood backstory will be drawn to the importance of his iconic pole staff. Considering how committed fans are to the panel, the producer wanted to show off the never-before-seen illustrations from Toriyama.

Although Goku's design was previously revealed at NYCC, Iyoku shared that Toriyama makes small updates to each character when he draws them. Toriyama also included a note in the image for the staff to help their understanding: "I've shrunk Goku's proportions and made his clothes a little looser. I also changed the atmosphere of his face. Also, I think Vegeta and Kaioshin should be the same size as Goku as well." His face looks slightly different from his initial design reveal. Iyoku explained that with the improvement of "technology of the visual image," they gradually updated the designs with Toriyama's oversight. Because each note is an important message for the entire production, the team closely follows every note. "Just like with every work, Toriyama and I carefully discuss the details with the production. Based on those discussions, we have meetings with the animation staff."

Looking at Krillin, who wears a surprised expression, the panelists zoomed in on the "KAME" written on his shirt. "When I see this, I need to stretch my imagination to understand why Toriyama would make a character pose in a particular way, whether it's a new or old character," said Iyoku. He openly shared his brainstorming process, vocalizing ideas such as a potential fashion trend in the Daima world or perhaps something to do with Master Roshi.

Moving onto the next slide, they shared line art of four de-aged characters: Mr. Satan, Android 18, Chi-Chi, and Majin Buu. According to Iyoku, Toriyama normally doesn't reveal such colorless designs, but this was a special occasion, so he allowed it. Although Buu didn't appear in the trailer, the three panelists teased he may or may not be the same size as the others.

The final set of characters displayed on screen were the opponents Goku fights against in the trailer. Unfortunately, the panelists said they couldn't go in depth quite yet, but provided food for thought. All four characters have weapons and are dressed in clothes, indicating they aren't just run-of-the-mill monsters. Iyoku further elaborated on how he would translate the designs for the anime, keeping in mind Toriyama's keywords from his note: "It's a grand adventure." Taking one final look at the last two characters, Iyoku spotlighted their clothes, which Toriyama wore in his self-portrait. "These illustrations give us an idea that he's concerned over the practicality and functionality of these items." Matthew, the panel host, also drew attention to how they would battle Goku with those weapons. As a last clue, Iyoku told the crowd to observe all the characters featured in the trailer, and the delicious food depicted in it. What kind of world will Goku be exploring in fall 2024?