These Unofficial Soulsborne Figures are Amazing

Richard Eisenbeis

Wonder Festival is the world's largest figure convention. But what makes it so special isn't its size. Rather, amateur figure makers are given special permission from the various copyright holders to sell their figures at Wonder Festival on that day legally and that day only. Because of this, nearly two-thirds of the Wonder Festival venue is filled with some of the most astounding unofficial figures you'll ever see. Among those I saw at Wonder Festival 2024 Winter earlier this month, none of them stood out nearly as much as those from the various Fromsoft games.

As the most recent of the Soulsborne games, Elden Ring , had the most figures present. This included everything from various figures of the main character and his various weapons…

Richard Eisenbeis

...to figures of some of his most memorable companions.

Fia Richard Eisenbeis Goldmask Richard Eisenbeis Melina and Torrent Richard Eisenbeis

But the real stars of the show were the enemies.

Radagon Richard Eisenbeis Malenia Richard Eisenbeis Abductor Virgin Richard Eisenbeis

The next most popular series was Dark Souls . There were everything from highly detailed miniatures...

Richard Eisenbeis

...to figures of the player character and his most popular allies.

Solaire of Astora Richard Eisenbeis Sif Richard Eisenbeis The Chosen Undead Richard Eisenbeis

But as you might expect, it was the enemies that stole the show once again.

Fume Knight Richard Eisenbeis Artorias the Abysswalker Richard Eisenbeis Dragon Slayer Armor Richard Eisenbeis

There wasn't much on the Sekiro or Bloodborne front but what little there was was insanely cool. For Sekiro , there was a life-size Shinobi Prosthetic, while for Bloodborne , this Amygdala was reaching out of a painting.

Shinobi Prosthetic Richard Eisenbeis Amygdala Richard Eisenbeis

Of course, besides all the fan figures, there were a few official Fromsoft figures at the show—though they were all for Elden Ring . These included game-accurate ones, the Tarnished, Torrent, Raya, and Sellen, along with chibi versions of Rani, the Vagabond starting class, and Alexander.

The Tarnished and Torrent Richard Eisenbeis

Rani, Vagabond, Alexander Richard Eisenbeis

Raya and Sellen Richard Eisenbeis

Finally, while not technically part of the Soulsborne series, there were also a ton of figures from Fromsoft's mech series, Armored Core —which makes sense considering that Armored Core VI released in the back half of last year. But while there were quite a few figures from that game, there were also an equal amount of figures from the myriad of past Armored Core games.

Richard Eisenbeis Richard Eisenbeis

Richard Eisenbeis

All in all, if you're in Japan this summer and are looking for some killer Fromsoft figures you literally cannot find anywhere else, be sure to check out the next Wonder Festival.