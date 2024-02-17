These Unofficial Soulsborne Figures are Amazing

These Unofficial Soulsborne Figures are Amazingby Richard Eisenbeis,
As the most recent of the Soulsborne games, Elden Ring, had the most figures present. This included everything from various figures of the main character and his various weapons…
...to figures of some of his most memorable companions.
But the real stars of the show were the enemies.
The next most popular series was Dark Souls. There were everything from highly detailed miniatures...
...to figures of the player character and his most popular allies.
But as you might expect, it was the enemies that stole the show once again.
There wasn't much on the Sekiro or Bloodborne front but what little there was was insanely cool. For Sekiro, there was a life-size Shinobi Prosthetic, while for Bloodborne, this Amygdala was reaching out of a painting.
Of course, besides all the fan figures, there were a few official Fromsoft figures at the show—though they were all for Elden Ring. These included game-accurate ones, the Tarnished, Torrent, Raya, and Sellen, along with chibi versions of Rani, the Vagabond starting class, and Alexander.
Finally, while not technically part of the Soulsborne series, there were also a ton of figures from Fromsoft's mech series, Armored Core—which makes sense considering that Armored Core VI released in the back half of last year. But while there were quite a few figures from that game, there were also an equal amount of figures from the myriad of past Armored Core games.
All in all, if you're in Japan this summer and are looking for some killer Fromsoft figures you literally cannot find anywhere else, be sure to check out the next Wonder Festival.
discuss this in the forum |