×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

These Unofficial Soulsborne Figures are Amazing

by Richard Eisenbeis,

wf29
Richard Eisenbeis
Wonder Festival is the world's largest figure convention. But what makes it so special isn't its size. Rather, amateur figure makers are given special permission from the various copyright holders to sell their figures at Wonder Festival on that day legally and that day only. Because of this, nearly two-thirds of the Wonder Festival venue is filled with some of the most astounding unofficial figures you'll ever see. Among those I saw at Wonder Festival 2024 Winter earlier this month, none of them stood out nearly as much as those from the various Fromsoft games.

As the most recent of the Soulsborne games, Elden Ring, had the most figures present. This included everything from various figures of the main character and his various weapons…

wf24
Richard Eisenbeis

...to figures of some of his most memorable companions.

wf4
Fia
Richard Eisenbeis
wf6
Goldmask
Richard Eisenbeis
wf22
Melina and Torrent
Richard Eisenbeis

But the real stars of the show were the enemies.

wf27
Radagon
Richard Eisenbeis
wf20
Malenia
Richard Eisenbeis
wf37
Abductor Virgin
Richard Eisenbeis

The next most popular series was Dark Souls. There were everything from highly detailed miniatures...

wf11
Richard Eisenbeis

...to figures of the player character and his most popular allies.

wf7
Solaire of Astora
Richard Eisenbeis
wf8
Sif
Richard Eisenbeis
wf10
The Chosen Undead
Richard Eisenbeis

But as you might expect, it was the enemies that stole the show once again.

wf21
Fume Knight
Richard Eisenbeis
wf32
Artorias the Abysswalker
Richard Eisenbeis
wf28
Dragon Slayer Armor
Richard Eisenbeis

There wasn't much on the Sekiro or Bloodborne front but what little there was was insanely cool. For Sekiro, there was a life-size Shinobi Prosthetic, while for Bloodborne, this Amygdala was reaching out of a painting.

wf33
Shinobi Prosthetic
Richard Eisenbeis
wf34
Amygdala
Richard Eisenbeis

Of course, besides all the fan figures, there were a few official Fromsoft figures at the show—though they were all for Elden Ring. These included game-accurate ones, the Tarnished, Torrent, Raya, and Sellen, along with chibi versions of Rani, the Vagabond starting class, and Alexander.

wf38
The Tarnished and Torrent
Richard Eisenbeis

wf39
Rani, Vagabond, Alexander
Richard Eisenbeis

wf40
Raya and Sellen
Richard Eisenbeis

Finally, while not technically part of the Soulsborne series, there were also a ton of figures from Fromsoft's mech series, Armored Core—which makes sense considering that Armored Core VI released in the back half of last year. But while there were quite a few figures from that game, there were also an equal amount of figures from the myriad of past Armored Core games.

wf2
Richard Eisenbeis
wf1
Richard Eisenbeis

wf14
Richard Eisenbeis

All in all, if you're in Japan this summer and are looking for some killer Fromsoft figures you literally cannot find anywhere else, be sure to check out the next Wonder Festival.

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Feature homepage / archives